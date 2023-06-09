Fresh off a Juno Award nomination for his grown-up work, Ruby Singh is in Penticton this weekend to entertain the younger set at Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest.
Performing under the stage name RupLoops, the Vancouver-based artist uses his voice, electronics and instruments from around the world in his live-loop performances, which strive to make kids think.
“All of the themes are in and around technology, growing our relationship with the natural world,” he said in an interview this week.
“We need to radically reinvent our relationship with the natural world and I wanted to start to bridge those issues with younger audiences.”
He’s been performing as RupLoops for about 10 years now and will do three shows and three workshops while in Penticton.
Outside of entertaining children, he’s involved in a handful of other musical groups and last year released a solo work, “Vox.Infold,” which was nominated for a 2023 Juno Award for global music album of the year.
“My life revolves around a relationship with sound,” said Singh with a laugh.
And he’s not the only festival headliner with a Juno nomination: Also on the bill are Will’s Jams – headed by former CBC Kids TV star Will Stroet – and percussionist Robin Layne, along with favourites like The Hockey Circus and Amanda Panda.
The festival kicked off Thursday and continues through Saturday at Gyro Park.
While it’s open to the public all three days, the first two days of the festival are engineered for classes of kids from schools all across the region.
Saturday is the main event, with Will’s Jams taking the stage and 9:30 a.m. and the Black Widow Rope Spinners shutting it down at 4:30 p.m.
Besides the main-stage performances, there will be workshops, arts and crafts, an Indigenous village and a Tiny Town for kids under five.
Tickets cost $9 and are available at the gate or online at www.hahahakidzfest.com, where full schedule information is also available.
Although the Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest board was formed in 2019, the pandemic prevented it from staging its first full festival until 2022. Kidzfest fills the void left by the long-running Okanagan International Children’s Festival, which went dark after the 2014 edition.