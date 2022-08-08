The Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) is investigating after two bodies were found inside the remains of a burned vehicle on Garnet Valley Road, outside of Summerland.
In an unrelated incident, the Summerland RCMP were alerted to the presence of two bodies Saturday morning after the Summerland Fire Department extinguished a vehicle fire.
Officers attended and confirmed the report. The SED MCU has taken over the investigation and together with Summerland detachment, Penticton regional detachment and the BC Coroner’s service is working to determine what led to these deaths.