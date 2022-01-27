A major investment in Oliver’s manufacturing sector has been held up over parking spaces.
Concerns about a lack of parking on the site at 5966 Sawmill Rd. prompted council this week to defer its decision on granting a development permit with variances for the project.
The property owner is looking to put up a 4,000-square-foot cabinet manufacturing shop alongside a 2,300-square-foot storage building. The site is currently home to a single commercial building that would be demolished.
The proposal requires two bylaw variances: increasing allowable parcel coverage from 60 to 63% and providing just six parking stalls instead of the nine that are required based on lot size.
Lot coverage wasn’t a problem for council, but parking certainly was after learning the company has 12 full-time employees who could be forced to park on the street in what is a busy area.
“I think that this building looks like it would be a great addition to the street and it’s sort of exactly what we’re looking for in that area,” said Coun. Petra Veintimilla.
“I’d hate to see this disappear because we’re looking for an extra one or two parking spots, but I would be interested in knowing of that’s possible or not.”
Council referred the matter back to staff and the property owner to determine if two more parking spots could be added to the plan.