Police this week recovered from Osoyoos Lake the body of a Mexican national who went missing in early July, but aren’t saying what they believe might have killed him.
The body of 30-year-old Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin was spotted in the lake on Tuesday afternoon by a member of the public approximately 15 metres off-shore from Gyro Beach.
Aranda Burgoin had only been in Canada for about a month, when he was last seen on the evening of July 7 at Spirit Ridge Resort, which is about one kilometre to east as the crow flies on the other side of Osoyoos Lake.
“The Osoyoos RCMP are working with the BC Coroners Service in an effort to determine how, where, when and by what means the man died,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda in a press release.
“The Osoyoos RCMP offer their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Aranda Burgoin.”
Bayda didn’t respond to a follow-up request for additional information, while the BC Coroners service directed The Herald back to the RCMP. Mexico’s consul general in Vancouver, who visited Osoyoos earlier this month to inquire about the case, also deferred to the RCMP.
Family and friends launched a frantic search for Aranda Burgoin, who hailed from the city of Oaxaca, in the wake of his disappearance.
“Carlos is a man that is very respectful, polite, and he came to Osoyoos just to look for an experience, for tourism, for his career,” his father, Octavio Aranda, told Global News in July.
“We really want to find him; we’re really scared. We’re afraid for his safety and his mother (feels) the same. I just want my son to be found — however he’s found, I just want to find him.”