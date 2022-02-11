Okanagan Mountain Park between Kelowna and Penticton is being expanded by two-10ths of a per cent.
The provincial government on Thursday announced a 21-hectare addition to the wilderness park, which covers 11,038,000 ha.
The addition will enhance wildlife connectivity and species protection, and allow for the addition of a new trail, called the Golden Mile, the provincial government says.
In 2020-21, the province bought more than 229 ha of land across B.C, for $2.4 million, to expand existing parks.
“People’s desire to interact with nature has never been greater,” Environment Minister George Herman said in a news release. “Parks provide the opportunity to connect with nature and strengthen our physical and mental well-being.”
Most of Okanagan Mountain Park, established in 1973, is accessible only by foot, bike, or horseback. It has six marine campgrounds along the 33-km-long lakeshore.
In December 1950, a CP Air DC-3 crashed into the mountain. The two pilots were killed but all 16 passengers were rescued.
During the Second World War, a secluded beachfront section of the park was used to train Chinese-Canadians for commando missions in Southeast Asia.