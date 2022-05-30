Three new workshops led by local artists have been added to the June offerings of the Penticton and District Community Arts Council.
All of the classes are being staged at Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave.
This coming Saturday, June 4, from noon to 3 p.m., George L. Traicheff will lead a free session called Prints and Reproductions: Almost All You Need to Know!
Traicheff will touch on the differences between original prints and reproductions, present examples and field questions.
While there is no charge to attend, pre-registration is required.
On Saturday, June 18, from 1-4 p.m., Janvier Kraut will host the Encaustic Iron Beginner Workshop.
Students will learn to paint with the encaustic iron using plain and pigmented medium made with beeswax. Paintings will be embellished with oil sticks, pan pastels, inks, and many other materials.
The cost is $40 and all supplies are included.
The final workshop on Saturday, June 25, from 1-4 p.m., is Eco Prints with Alice Strohmaier.
Strohmaier will guide students through the complete eco-printing process. Participants will gather foliage from the Leir House grounds and their teacher will provide a variety of other leaves to try. Students may also bring leaves from home. Each will make two prints and one card.
The cost is $40 and all supplies are included.
To register for any of the workshops, call 250-492-7997 or visit www.pentictonartscouncil.com.