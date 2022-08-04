For the Greyback Hammerheads it was a case of bin there, done that.
The squad of mostly office workers edged out the rough and tumble Canadian Forces Skyhawks parachute squad in the final of the Jennifer Casey Memorial Peach Bin Races, Wednesday.
While Greyback lost in the final of the last race in 2019 to the Snowbirds, prior to that they had gone undefeated in the three years prior, so were no strangers to the winner’s podium.
“It’s a really good community event, lots of businesses get involved and we like to be involved in the community,” said Kirsty Brenneman, Greyback’s marketing coordinator who was cheering from the sidelines. “This is an amazing group, we’ve really got an A team and I hope we’ll be back next year.”
Members of the winning squad were Eric Bilodeau, Mike Symonds, Konnar Dechaine, Tyrrell Buckley and Amy-Liz Pryce.
To get to the finals of Wednesday’s event on the crowded 100-block of Main Street, the Hammerheads knocked off a strong team made up of the Penticton Firefighters Charitable Society in the first heat.
Their second win came at the expense of the Brain Injury Society of the South Okanagan who won their first race over Penticton Kia.
The Skyhawks trip to the championship also came by way of a victory over Penticton Kia.
Sponsored by the Downtown Penticton Association, this year the name was changed in memory of the Snowbirds’ late public affairs officer Jennifer Casey who competed with the team in 2019 and died the following year in an accident after ejecting from a damaged aircraft.
The Snowbirds were scheduled to compete this year, however Wednesday morning a notice was sent out saying they would not be participating in any Peachfest activities that day.
The crews were grounded on Tuesday after the crash of a Snowbird in Fort St. John. The pilot was not injured in the crash.
There was no reason given for the team’s cancellation at Peachfest.