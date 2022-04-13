Readers rejoice!
After going on hiatus for a few years due to the pandemic, the Rotary Club of Sunrise Penticton’s book sale is set to return for its 15th annual edition later this month.
The sale goes April 27-30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, inside the Penticton Curling Club.
In advance of the sale, organizers are seeking donations of gently used books, games and puzzles, which can be dropped off at the curling rink April 23-24, 9 a.m. to noon.
Proceeds from the sale will support the club’s charitable works.