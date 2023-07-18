The public’s willingness to see Penticton grow on its northeast flank will be put to the test with a new 33-lot residential subdivision proposed for the base of Campbell Mountain.
City council at its meeting this afternoon is due to get its first look at the plan for 1530 Reservoir Rd., which would see 33 single-family lots carved into a 26.5-hectare swath of natural hillside above Naramata Road. The developer plans to donate another five hectares to the city for inclusion in the Campbell Mountain trail system.
Domestic water would be brought into the site from Naramata Road by the developer, which is currently planning to put the new homes on septic systems.
Besides rezoning the site from forestry/grazing to rural residential, the project also requires an amendment to the Official Community Plan – which has long designated the site for country residential development – to reduce the minimum lot sizes.
Council is required to sign off on both of those changes.
If council grants first reading today, it will trigger two public information sessions ahead of a planned public hearing on the project Sept. 18.
According to a letter of intent submitted by Drew Barnes on behalf of 1333032 B.C. Ltd. and Parallel 50 Construction Ltd., the project would create 700 jobs, generate $600,000 in development cost charges for the city, and produce $10.6 million in new residential taxes over its first 20 years.
The site is near 1050 Spiller Rd., where a developer in recent years has unveiled at least three different plans for the 51-hectare site consisting of between 100 and 300 homes. Those plans set off protests and rallies about urban sprawl into agricultural areas.