Due to popular demand and an abundance of product, a free compost give-away at Campbell Mountain Landfill in Penticton has been extended through Tuesday, Feb. 1.
To take advantage of the offer, use the Spiller Road entrance past the regular landfill turn-off. Compost is only available from 6 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and all loads must be covered.
A loader will be on site to assist and a new ramp has been installed to accommodate larger trucks.
The product is periodically made available at no cost by the City of Penticton to deal with an overabundance of the material, which is made of composted wastewater solids and woodchips.
It’s safe, environmentally friendly and suitable as a soil amendment in many applications, including landscaping, lawns and gardens.