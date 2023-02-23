A fresh salvo has been fired in a long-running dispute between neighbours in rural Summerland that includes claims of conspiracy, harassment, negligence and defamation against public officials.
The plaintiffs are brothers Brad and Darren Besler, and their mother, Vicky Besler, who reside at 18816 Garnet Valley Rd., next to What The Fungus mushroom farm.
The defendants include What The Fungus and its owner, Thor Clausen, six others associated with the farm, plus the District of Summerland and Agricultural Land Commission.
Conflict between the neighbours arose in 2019 when the Beslers started complaining to the District of Summerland and ALC about construction of an unpermitted mushroom farm next door.
Tensions continued to escalate and in October 2021 the brothers were convicted of mischief in provincial court. However, the self-represented brothers successfully appealed their convictions in March 2021.
In the wake of that case, the Beslers in May 2022 had a complaint upheld by the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP, which ordered additional training for three members of the Summerland detachment who handled the criminal criminal case.
Throughout it all, the Beslers have been chipping away on the civil lawsuit, seeking compensation for what they claim is a deliberate campaign of harassment that’s ruining their lives.
The matter was last in a courtroom in January 2023, when the defendants sought to have the claim thrown out due to delay and the Beslers’ unwieldy submissions.
However, Justice Briana Hardwick concluded the Beslers’ case could have merit, despite their pleadings being “prolix,” or too wordy and dense, and went on to describe Brad Besler as a “sophisticated and articulate self-represented litigant.” She then gave the Beslers until March 3 to file fresh pleadings.
That amended claim was filed this week. It runs to 53 pages and contains a comprehensive chronology of the Beslers’ dealings with district staff and council, much of it derived from freedom of information requests.
Those requests turned up what the Beslers describe as a co-ordinated effort to mock them and ignore their concerns based on the supposed threat they pose to staff safety.
One such email, allegedly sent by Coun. Richard Barkwill to at least five other people on Sept. 29, 2022, states Brad Besler was “busted for growing nearly three thousand pot plants,” and suggested the weed business is “how he purchased the property he has around town and in Faulder. I wonder how many years he did that before he got busted.”
As a result of the various defendants’ actions, the Beslers claim their quality of life has suffered and are seeking unspecified compensation for it.
They’re also seeking 12 separate orders, including compelling the District of Summerland and the ALC to act on alleged violations at What The Fungus, along with declarations those two agencies acted in bad faith and failed to uphold their own rules.
“The plaintiffs would not have suffered from stress, anxiety, fear, humiliation, loss of reputation, loss of enjoyment life, loss of enjoyment of property, and loss of property value but for the negligent actions of the defendants,” the claim concludes.
No trial date has been set.