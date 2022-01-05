It’s still unclear how many municipal employees in Penticton are complying with the city’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate under threat of losing their jobs.
The deadline for workers to provide proof of their vaccination status was Tuesday, but as of Wednesday, the city’s human resources department was still poring over the submissions, according to finance manager Angela Campbell.
Campbell, who oversees the HR department, said staff who are not fully vaccinated and do not have an approved accommodation plan will not be permitted to report to work at a city facility effective, Feb. 7.
“Over the next few weeks, our human resources team will be having conversations with affected staff to determine the options and how they would like to proceed,” said Campbell in an email.
City officials said previously that any employees who don’t abide by the mandate will be placed on unpaid leave and may face disciplinary action up to and including dismissal.
The vaccination mandate, which is similar to one adopted the City of Kelowna and extends to Penticton’s elected officials, “is one additional measure to ensure city workplaces, staff and the public are as safe as possible while also aligning with recommendations from the provincial health officer,” added Campbell.
Local 608 of Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents a majority of the municipality’s approximately 300 workers, didn’t respond to a request for comment Wednesday.