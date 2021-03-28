NOTE: The accompanying photo is from 2019 and taken prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Residents of Apex voted overwhelming in favour of creating its own fire brigade service.
Results of Saturday’s referendum showed 86% of residents support authorizing the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen to establish service for the provision of fire protection and borrowing up to $3 million in funds to purchase a fire truck, equipment and acquiring land to construct a fire hall.
Of the 265 votes cast, 228 were in favour, 37 opposed. In addition to Saturday’s poll, there was advance voting on March 17 as well as mail-in voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m excited for the community of Apex, they now have reliable access to fire protective services and it will help home owners in the future with insurance rates and allow the community to grow with reliable, established fire service,” said RDOS director Subrina Monteith, in an interview Sunday.
Monteith, whose area includes Apex, Kaleden, Twin Lakes and St. Andrews, was pleased the vote was decisive.
“It’s a great thing for the community. The current Apex volunteer brigade has done an amazing job with training, getting a truck donated and having readily-available and committed volunteers," Monteith said.
VOTING RESULTS
Mail-in ballots: 47 yes, 10 no
Advance voting, March 17, 101 Martin Street: 37 yes, 8 no
Voting, March 27, Rippin Rascals Daycare, Lot L 550 Beaconsfield Lodge, Apex Mt. Resort: 144, yes, 19 no.
TOTALS: 228, yes, 37 no.