Interior Health won’t provide the raw data, but it says there are no indications that increased wildfire smoke in the region has led to an increase in people seeking help for respiratory conditions at hospitals in Penticton and Kelowna.
“We have not observed an increase in respiratory-related (emergency department) visits during the recent period of wildfire smoke in IH. However, we will continue to monitor the data as the health impacts of smoke exposure may be delayed,” said Dr. Sue Pollock, a medical health officer, in a statement Tuesday.
“The literature does suggest an increased risk of respiratory and cardiovascular-related visits to EDs during and immediately following periods of wildfire smoke exposure. So while we have not observed an increase in ED visits in IH to-date, it would not be unexpected given the current conditions.”
The Herald asked IH to provide the actual number of visits to local emergency rooms for respiratory-related complaints for the first part of this week, but spokesperson Jennie Buie declined to do so, noting in an email that in-house epidemiologists had “advised it’s best to speak to trends over time rather than giving absolute numbers as they provided more context.”
For advice on dealing with the haze, Bui directed The Herald to the ongoing smoky skies bulletin issued for the Okanagan by Environment Canada.
It notes that wildfire smoke “can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations.”
“People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke,” states the bulletin.
“Speak with your health care provider about developing a management plan for wildfire smoke events and maintaining a supply of necessary medications at home and always carrying these medications with you during wildfire season. Take a break from the smoke at a location in your community where you can find clean, cool air.”
The bulletin also recommends the use of well-fitted respirator-type masks for those who must spend time outdoors.
In response to the threat, local governments like the City of Penticton have extended hours at some public facilities, such as the Penticton Community Centre, to offer the public respite in cool, clean air.