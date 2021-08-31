An evacuation alert remains in place Tuesday for more than 200 properties on the Penticton Indian Reserve that are in the vicinity of the Skaha Creek fire, which has been relatively subdued over the past 36 hours.
“Although active, the fire stayed up high on the slope (Monday) and is not currently threatening any structures,” stated the BC Wildfire Service in a Tuesday morning update on its website.
Environment Canada’s forecast for Penticton today calls for clouds, a 30% chance of rain and a high of just 18 C.
“This slight downturn in weather will help crews make progress on the containment of the Skaha Creek wildfire,” said the BCWS.
Crews will spend today building guards on the east, west and south sides of the 212-hectare fire, while aircraft will monitor retardant lines on the north flank.
“A small, planned ignition may take place today, on the east side, to bring the fire safely to the guard where crews can action it. Increased smoke will be visible on the east side of the fire, closest to Penticton, if the planned ignition operation occurs,” added the BCWS.
The service has 15 pieces of heavy equipment and 71 personnel on the ground today – with 13 more on the way – and aircraft available if needed.
The fire, which is suspected to be human-caused, sparked Saturday afternoon in the hills approximately four kilometres west of Penticton Regional Airport.
The evacuation alert was issued late Monday afternoon by the Penticton Indian Band for 210 properties on the Penticton Indian Reserve south of Green Mountain Road, including Skaha Hills, Riva Ridge and the Holiday Hills RV Resort.
In a bulletin issued Tuesday morning, the band’s emergency operations centre stated the fire has been burning within containment lines and an updated size estimate is expected later today.