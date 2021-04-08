A few more cracks will show up in the glass ceiling later this month, thanks to a pair of Penticton students who are hosting a virtual conference aimed at female empowerment.
Over the course of just two hours on the evening of April 28, attendees of We for She-South Okanagan will participate in virtual discussions, listen to panelists and hear a keynote speech from Kirsten Anderson, a former Port Moody toy store owner who now runs a consulting firm that specializes in using the power of play to transform workplaces.
Another keynote address will be delivered by Journey Henkart, who co-authored the book "Cool Communication," co-founded Girls Changing the World and has appeared on "Oprah."
The conference will conclude with a performance by award-winning slam poet Dominique Christina.
Co-organizers Ella Nuttgens and Madison Helm, both Grade 12 students at Pen-Hi, attended an in-person We for She event in Vancouver in 2018 and have been inspired by the movement – which bears no relation to the scandal-plagued We Charity – ever since.
“I have been fortunate to be raised in a family where gender stereotypes weren’t there while I was growing up, so when I went to this conference (in 2018) it was eye-opening for me to realize there was such a gap between men and women in so many areas,” said Nuttgens.
“Hopefully we can provide women with the tools and the abilities to reach out and grab all the things that are available to them.”
The cost to attend is $15 and includes a swag bag, food from Brodo Kitchen that will be available for pickup at Pen-Hi before the event starts, and, for the first 150 people only, a hard-cover copy of one of Christina’s book.
We for She-South Okanagan is open to students and the general public – including males.
“In order to empower women and people of all genders, it’s important to have all people there,” explained Helm.
Students in Grades 8-12 can register through www.sd67.bc.ca or by scanning the QR code on the Instagram page for We for She-South Okanagan. Members of the public who wish to attend can register by emailing weforshe.southokanagan@gmail.com.