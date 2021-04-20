A 44-year-old man was taken into police custody following a report of him throwing items off his balcony, and threatening to harm others.
On Sunday at 5:30 p.m., front-line officers responded to a report of a distraught man inside an apartment building who was seen throwing large items off his balcony, and damaging property below.
Officers attended and attempted to de-escalate the situation, but due to the man’s increasingly violent behaviour, the Southeast District Critical Incident Program Emergency Response Team attended. To protect others, the building was evacuated.
“After our officers exhausted all de-escalation attempts, and with the risk to the man and the public remaining high, the ERT deployed a less-lethal intervention option”, said spokesman Cst. James Grandy, Penticton RCMP spokesperson. “Before the man was able to be arrested, he jumped off his balcony where officers below were safely able to apprehend him. He suffered only minor injuries, and no one else was hurt.”
The man faces a number of potential mischief and uttering threats offences.