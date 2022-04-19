With longer days and warmer weather upon us, the Penticton RCMP detachment is reminding drivers to be aware of their speed in playground zones.
According to Section 147(2) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act, drivers must not exceed 30 km/h when driving through a playground zone between dawn and dusk. Failing to do so can result in a fine of up to $253, along with three demerit points against your licence.
“As the days get longer, so do the times between dawn and dusk,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. Dayne Lyons in a press release.
“Playground zones are in effect 365 days per year. When the sun starts setting later and later, the speed rules stay in effect later and later, too.”