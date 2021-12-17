Friday, Dec. 17
• Eight more sleeps until Christmas
• BCHL junior hockey action, Vernon Vipers at Penticton Vees, 7 p.m., South Okanagan Events Centre, “Retro Night” and a tribute to Neil Jamieson (rescheduled from an earlier date), for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• KIJHL junior hockey, North Okanagan at Summerland Steam, 7:30 p.m., Summerland Arena
• Free parking and transit in Downtown Penticton, Fridays and Saturdays in December
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, dinner, 5-7 p.m., proceeds to local charity
• “A Christmas Extravaganza,” directed by Lynne Leydier and performed by Soundstage Productions, Penticton Lakeside Resort east ballroom, $50 plus tax and facilities fee, 7 p.m., vaccine passports are required, purchase at front desk of the Lakeside
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., karaoke with Candie, 7:30 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Under 500 Exhibition & Sale,” showcasing hundreds of works of art created by artists from across the province for $500 or less
• Light Up the Arts, an annual arts and gift sale, daily (except Sunday), 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre in Summerland.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Spiderman No Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); “Nightmare Alley,” (14A- 150 minutes); “West Side Story,” (PG, 156 minutes); “Encanto,” (G, 109 minutes); ““Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” (PG, 124 minutes)’ for showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/ penticton
• Now showing at the Oliver Theatre: “Eternals,” Friday-Sunday, 7 p.m.
• Kentucky Eileen performs at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., for tickets and information: thedreamcafe.ca
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, open eight-ball tournament, 9 a.m., Mah Jong, intermediate, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
• Free parking and public transit in Downtown Penticton, Fridays and Saturdays in December
• Christmas Farmers & Artisan Market at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, located in unit across from food court, lots of great gift ideas.
• Matinee and Closing Night: “A Christmas Extravaganza,” performed by Soundstage Productions, Penticton Lakeside Resort east ballroom, $50 plus tax and facilities fee, 1 and 7 p.m., vaccine passports are required, purchase at front desk of the Lakeside
• Shed the Light on Addiction house light-up, live at Discovery House, 5-6 p.m, 633 Winnipeg St. or view online at: discoveryhouserecovery.com
• Light-Up Summerland, noon in Downtown Summerland
• KIJHL junior hockey, Summerland Steam at Osoyoos Coyotes, 7:35 p.m., The Sun Bowl
• Jingle Bell Rock Out, free public skating, presented by the Community Services department, 2-4 p.m. at The Sun Bowl Arena in Osoyoos.
• Penticton Elks Lodge, cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5 p.m., music with Gypsy, 6 p.m.
• Holiday Brunch at The Bench Market, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, annual “Turkey Draw,” 2 p.m., food and snacks available; live music to follow with Buzz Byer, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, chair dance, 10 a.m., blood donor clinic, 1 p.m. (must register online in advance)
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers, fries, onion rings, noon-4 p.m. Penticton Duplicate Bridge Club resumes face-to-face sessions, 1 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1370 Church Street
Sunday, Dec. 19
• Okanagan Symphony Orchestra welcomes Holly Jolly Gelato to celebrate the season with dazzling artistry and humour, 2 p.m. at The Cleland Theatre, tickets are $32.50-$65 and available from: okanagansymphony.com
• “O Holy Night” concert with Tracy Fehr and featuring Dennis Nordlund (piano), Olivia Walsh (cello), and the Early Music a cappella quartet, Seraphim Vocal Ensemble (Fehr, Heather Allen, Olivia Walsh, Colin Cross), 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church at 387 Martin St., $30, tickets must be purchased in advance from eventbrite.ca
• Christmas Farmers & Artisan Market at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, located in unit across from food court, lots of great gift ideas.
• Holiday Brunch at The Bench Market, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
• Aimie Laws performs live country music at Cannery Brewing, no cover, all ages, 5-7 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge, breakfast, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Meat draw at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, in support of Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre, 1:30, 2:15 and 3 p.m., 13 chances to win; Hot Rockin’ Bingo, 6:30-9 p.m.
