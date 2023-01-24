Summerland residents are facing a proposed 3.76% tax increase for 2022.
The figure was revealed Monday by Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, in his report to council.
Without diving into all the details of the proposed 2023 budget, Statt said just 1.64% of the planned hike is for increased operational costs, while the balance is earmarked to pay off a loan for utility and repaving work on Giant’s Head Road.
Statt said the proposed 2023 budget will be unveiled at an open house set for Thursday, Feb. 2, 5-8 p.m., in the arena banquet room.