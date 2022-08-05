Friday, August 5
• 75th annual Penticton Peach Festival, third of five days:
— At the Cleland Theatre: Coronation evening of Queen Valvadette and Penticton Princess, 7 p.m., $20 (cash) at the door, formal event, please dress accordingly
— At Gyro Park: RONA Kids Zone in Gyro Park
— At Rotary Park: Shooting Star Amusements, opens at 4 p.m.
— At Skaha Beach: JCI Penticton Beach Volleyball Tournament, first of two days, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., beverage garden
— At Okanagan Lake Park: West Coast Lumberjacks, noon; Black Widow Rope Spinners, 12:45 p.m.; Canadian Tire Mega Motocross, 1:15 p.m; Payton Bischoff and the Brother Down Band, 1:45 p.m.; West Coast Lumberjacks, 2:30 p.m.; ¾ Crush Band, 3:15 p.m.; Canadian Tire Mega Motocross, 4 p.m.; Castilla School of Irish Dance, 4:30 p.m.; The Fab Fourever, tribute to The Beatles; 5:15 p.m.; West Coast Lumberjacks, 6:45 p.m.; Eagle Eyes, tribute to The Eagles, 7:30 p.m.; Reel PeachFest Film Festival, 9 p.m., Simply Queen, tribute to Freddie Mercury and the music of Queen, 9:30 p.m.
• Mamas for Mamas South Okanagan and One Sky Pregnancy Support Centre present the Family Wellness Fair —Penticton, outdoors at Holy Cross School, 1298 Main Street, 3-5 p.m., face painting, lawn games, BBQ by donation, visit local agencies and learn about their services, door prizes, free
• City of Penticton, Agenda Arts, Creative and Cultural Innovations Advisory Committee Meeting, 1 p.m., on Zoom, to participate send a request in advance to: Committees@Penticton.ca
• Petunia and the Vipers (folk, blues, Americana music) perform at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m.
• Paul Gibbons performs on The Barking Parrot’s patio, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 19 & older
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., karaoke with your host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m., proceeds to charity
• Pfyre Music Festival, “giving Penticton’s best musical talent the recognition they deserve,” Brexit Pub, 67 Nanaimo Ave. E., Aidan Mayes, 4 p.m., Mandy Cole, 6 p.m., Ari Neufeld, 8 p.m., live DJ, 10 p.m., tickets range from $16-$40, available at: Eventbrite.ca
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, beginning at 8 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Lasting Impressions” by Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528), Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn (1606-1669), and William Hogarth (1697-1764); “A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words” Art and Activism: Contemporary printmaking from Oaxaca, Mexico; and “Southern Cross,” Laurence Evelyn Hyde (1914-1987), gallery open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos is open, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. daily, $15 (adults), $10 (students and seniors), $30 for the family, season passes available for $45, for more details: oldgristmill.ca
• LocoLanding Adventure Park now open daily for the season, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Karaoke contest at Princeton Legion, every Friday night, 7 p.m., winner of each week will advance to the finals on Oct. 21, for more information call Damon Bremner at 250-488-1795
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum, “Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage.” This exhibit showcases Penticton’s distinctive heritage properties and how they have contributed to our city’s unique history and character, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 785 Main Street, by donation
• Penticton Speedway avion sprint cars and winged sprints, 7 p.m. spectator gates open at 6 p.m.
• Penticton Public Sculpture exhibit, eight pieces of public art are now on display on Lakeshore Drive, outside City Hall and at the Vancouver Hill roundabout
• “She Lives in the Mountains” featuring the works of painter Diane Walters, presented by Summerland Community Arts Council, 9525 Wharton Street in Summerland, Tuesdays-Fridays, 10-4 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Coyotes Cruises, float the River Channel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., launch at 215 Riverside Drive, open daily
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Learn about our city’s history, visit the SS Sicamous Maritime Museum, open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• All aboard: Kettle Valley Railway in Summerland, scenic runs Thursdays through Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., $29 (adults), $27 (seniors), $24 (youth), $19 (kids 3-12), visit: kettlevalleyrailway.org
• Cascades Casino Penticton daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Bullet Train” (14A, 126 minutes); “Easter Sunday” (95 minutes); “DC League of Super-Pets” (G,106 minutes); “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (rated G, 87 minutes); “Elvis,” (PG, 159 minutes); “Top Gun: Maverick,” (PG, 131 minutes), “Where the Crawdads Sing,” (PG, 125 minutes); ; For tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: “Thor: Love and Thunder,” (PG, 120 minutes); Friday to Sunday; for showtimes visit: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, August 6
• 75th annual Penticton Peach Festival, fourth of five days, all events are FREE:
— Downtown: Peters Bros. Grande Parade, 10 a.m., begins at Main Street and Eckhardt Ave., moves north on Main Street, turns left on Wade Ave., right on Winnipeg Street and left on Lakeshore Drive, concluding at the Penticton Rose Garden, bring lawn chair, water and sun protection
— At Rotary Park: Shooting Star Amusements, opens at noon
—At Lions Park: Day 1 of Sheila Bishop Memorial Wood Bat Slo-Pitch tournament, 9:20 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
— At Skaha Beach: JCI Penticton Beach Volleyball Tournament, second and final day, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., beverage garden
— At the Penticton Elks Lodge: Peachfest breakfast, 8 a.m.-noon, all are welcome
— At Okanagan Lake Park: Central Okanagan Dog Agility Club show, noon; West Coast Lumberjacks, 1 p.m.; Not Subtle, 1:45 p.m.; Bent Family Entertainment, 2:30 p.m.; Papa Wheely,3 p.m.; West Coast Lumberjacks, 4 p.m.; Bent Family Entertainment, 4:45 p.m.; Tom Waters Band, 5:15 p.m.; Black Widow Rope Spinners, 6 p.m.; West Coast Lumberjacks, 6:30 p.m.; The Powder Blues Band, 7:30 p.m.; Reel PeachFest Film Festival, 9 p.m.; Glass Tiger, 9:30 p.m.
— At Penticton Lakeside Resort: Banquet of all former royalty, private event
• Penticton Speedway avion sprint cars and winged sprints, 4 p.m. spectator gates open at 2 p.m.
• Pfyre Music Festival, Brexit Pub, 67 Nanaimo Ave. E., Desert Arms, 6 p.m., The Flannel Contract, 8 p.m., Bob Law, 10 p.m., The Black of Hearts, midnight, tickets from $16-$40, available at Eventbrite.ca
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, mat Yoga, 9 a.m.; Mah Jong Int., 1 p.m.
• John Reischman and the Jaybirds in concert at The Grist Mill Gardens in Keremeos, 7 p.m., tickets are $20, visit: oldgristmill.ca
• Kelowna Water Polo Club presents Penticton Beach Water Polo event for youth and adults, Sudbury Beach, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., all welcome
• Freida Whales: Drag & Burlesque Brunch, 10:15 a.m. at Slackwater Brewing, $80 for a table of eight
• Paul Gibbons performs on The Barking Parrot’s patio, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 19 & older
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fresh BC Talent presents live performers ages 9-18, Blenz Coffee on Main St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m., visit: freshbctalentquest.ca
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Downtown Penticton community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles burgers, noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m.
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• Summerland Estate Winery B&B, Summer Concert series with Dale Basnett, for tickets: summerlandwinery.ca
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., Ruth’s spaghetti dinner, 5:30 p.m., live music with Andy, 6:30 p.m.
• Open Mic Night at Ye Olde Welcome Inn in Okanagan Falls, sings, play guitar, tell jokes, starts at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 7
• Final day: 75th annual Penticton Peach Festival, all events are FREE:
— Main Street: Minuteman Press Kiddies Day Parade, 11:30 a.m., route begins in 300 block of Main Street and proceeds to Okanagan Lake Park
—At Lions Park, final day of the Sheila Bishop Memorial Wood Bat Slo-Pitch tournament, 9:20 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
— At Rotary Park: Shooting Star Amusements, opens at noon
— At Okanagan Lake Park: Magician Leif David, noon; special kids presentation by Balance School of Arts, 12:45 p.m.; Central Okanagan Dog Agility Club, 1:30 p.m.; West Coast Lumberjacks, 2:30 p.m.; The Dungbeatles, 3:15 p.m.; Black Widow Rope Spinners, 4 p.m.; Young ‘Uns, 4:30 p.m.; West Coast Lumberjacks, 5:15 p.m.; Phonix, 6:15 p.m.; Reel PeachFest Film Festival, 7:30 p.m.; from the UK, boogie woogie piano player Ben Waters and his band, 8 p.m.
— At Skaha Lake Park: 23rd annual Skaha Lake Ultra Swim, 8 a.m., Canada’s longest open water lake swim
— At Three Blind Mice Trail, starting at Original Wines, 1268 Riddle Road, the RPR Heating & Air Conditioning PeachDuro, an endure-style for riders ages 12 and up (all riders under 18 must have written guardian permission and signature), various categories including “open” and “for fun,” fee is $78 (long course) and $53 (short course), ebikes permitted, to register: trailforks.com
• Goat yoga, 2099 Green Mountain Road, 10 a.m.- noon, $33.57, available online from eventbrite.ca
• Summerland Rotary Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Main Street
• Barry Wilson (classic rock) performs at Cannery Brewing Co, 5-7 p.m.
• Keremeos Creek Fire Fundraiser at Slackwater Brewing Co. in support of Apex Fire Brigade Society, 3-9 p.m., silent auction, $1 per beer will be donated to the cause, donations being accepted
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, drop-in cribbage and darts, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• BC-SPCA of the South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street outside Wholesale Club
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Rd.(N.W. corner of Fairview and Duncan, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
• Fraternal Order of Eagles meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub
Monday, August 8
• Carole Pope, lead singer of Rough Trade, performs at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $30, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca