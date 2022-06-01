In an effort to recruit more home-stay families for Okanagan Skaha international students, the local school board will be offering $100 more each month.
Trustees were told that the pay for billet families will increase from $900 to $1,000 monthly based on a 10-month school year.
Chair James Palanio agreed during public question period that the board is in competition with the Okanagan Hockey Academy and Penticton Vees to find billet homes.
He noted that hockey fans and families with children playing hockey are often more interested in housing OHA and junior A players. But billeting an international student is a cultural experience for host families, Palanio said.
“We usually have a lot of families within the school system who are looking to help out,” Palanio said.
For more information on offering a home-stay for an international student visit: sd67.bc.ca