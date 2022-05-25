Mounties are asking for the public’s help identifying four people who did thousands of dollars in damage after climbing onto the roof of Penticton Secondary School last month.
Police say the foursome arrived during the early morning hours of April 24 in what appeared to be a white Nissan Juke SUV. From there, they scrambled onto the school’s roof and in the process damaged key pieces of Pen-Hi’s networking equipment. The repair bill is estimated at $8,000.
“This kind of damage is senseless,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. Dayne Lyons in a press release.
“Whether accidental or intentional, the repair costs come out of the pot of money that would be better spent on students and education.”
If you have information, you are urged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. To remain completely anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net