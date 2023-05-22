Students from Similkameen Elementary Secondary School in Keremeos received a visit from area politicians during Local Government Awareness.
The school on May 15 welcomed Keremeos Mayor Jason Wiebe, Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne, plus George Bush, Area B (Cawston) director on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, for an event that was part of Local Government Awareness Week.
“Local Government Awareness Week is an opportunity to share information about how the regional district provides services and programs where people live,” said Jason Wiebe, who also serves as an RDOS director, in a press release.
“It was fun speaking with students about my role as a mayor and a member of the RDOS board of directors.”
Following the visit, the students tuned in May 19 to the regular RDOS board meeting to watch the political process in action and ask questions.