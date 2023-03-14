What’s described as a “movable feast” of contemporary Indigenous music is set to take over the speakers at Cleland Theatre in Penticton on March 29 as part of the Ignite the Arts Festival.
The event is being hosted by the 2 Rivers Remix Society in collaboration with the En’owkin Center and Ignite the Arts Festival, and is one of 10 such performances being planned around B.C. this year.
“The lineup includes Juno Award winners Digging Roots, soulful expressions of Kym Gouchie, 2-Spirit Diva Madeline Terbasket, R & B pop it-Girl Nimkish, internationally acclaimed roots rock reggae group The Spiritual Warriors, special international Indigenous guest Yorta Yorta/DjaDja Wurrung (Indigenous Australian) multi-disciplinary artist DRMNGNOW, Secwepemc hip-hop fusion The Melawmen Collective, and Indigenous matriarch, singer and dancer Cynthia Jim,” said organizers in a press release.
“The audience will also be blessed and honored with a special prayer, welcome, and song from the elders and representatives of the En’owkin Center, as well as dance performances by the Syilx dancers and Aztec dancer Ana Cornejo.”
The show, from 5-11 p.m., is free to attend but pre-registration is required and those who don’t get tickets will be able to watch a free live-stream. For more information, visit www.2riversremix.ca.