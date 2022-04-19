Board members and volunteers of the Summerland Community Arts Council recently gathered to launch the Strong Arts Strong Communities Annual Giving Campaign which runs through May.
A volunteer-led umbrella organization covering fourteen arts groups and several hundred individuals, the Arts Council provides community members with opportunities to create, connect, and socialize.
The name of the campaign emphasizes the importance of the arts to the strength of the community — an investment in the arts supports the community.
“The arts enhance well-being and quality of life while creating jobs, attracting investments, and stimulating tourism and consumer purchases. They also generate taxes paid to provincial, federal, and local governments,” said campaign organizer Susan McIver.
Summerland residents understand the importance of arts on the economy.
An overwhelming majority of residents surveyed, 79 percent, during the preparation of the Cultural Plan said arts and heritage improve the climate for business.
After challenging times that greatly curtailed its activities and negatively impacted income, the Arts Council has resumed full activities and is looking to expand.
Community members can once again enjoy gallery shows and Friday Night Live Performances, participate in
workshops, and enroll their children in art programs.
Soon this year’s banners will enhance town streets and once again audiences can relax while listening to Music in the Park.
“We want to want to develop a program, Cool Arts, for adolescents and adults with special needs,” said administrator Sonja Waller.
“Your donation will help make Summerland an even stronger community,” McIver said.
Donations can be made online at www.summerlandarts.com, by mailing a cheque to 9525 Wharton St., Summerland, V0H 1Z0, or dropping by in-person.
For information call 250-494-4494 or email: admin@summerlandarts.com.