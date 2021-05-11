The publicity-shy board of the Penticton and District Society for Community Living recommitted Monday to operating the old Victory Church homeless shelter without municipal approval.
In an update to city officials, Tony Laing, the non-profit’s CEO, writes that his board met to discuss an earlier warning letter from the local government and is now “seeking advice on any next steps that we may be required to take in this matter.”
Laing notes PDSCL will respond to the city’s requests for information “as soon as practicable,” but that the package “may not be” complete ahead of a May 11 deadline established by the local government.
“In the meantime, we intend to continue operation of the Victory shelter, unless and until there is reason for us to cease doing so,” Laing’s letter concludes.
Laing was writing in response to a May 3 letter from Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, which asked PDSCL for a variety of documents, including the facility rental agreement and hard data, such as the total number of occupants staying at the shelter and any steps taken to reduce occupancy.
Both letters are posted publicly on a section of the City of Penticton website dedicated to the homelessness issue.
Also posted is a response from Bobby Nia, who’s listed in the B.C. corporate registry as the sole director of Pentictonia Holdings, which owns the old Victory Church building at 352 Winnipeg St.
Nia writes that Pentictonia Holdings has a rental contract in place with BC Housing, and the tenant, PDSCL, “completely controls the supervision of the operation and is obliged to manage their operation at our property in a responsible manner and to comply with all laws and permits.”
“They are also responsible to pay the costs of any fines,” adds Nia.
PDSCL is operating the shelter under contract to BC Housing, which is a Crown corporation of the provincial government. The provincial government has invoked special powers to overrule Penticton city council and keep the facility open indefinitely, after initially claiming it would operate during the winter months only.
While city council has authorized spending up to $300,000 on legal proceedings to fight the province, Laven’s letter suggests the municipality is currently focusing its efforts on the two groups that are subject to local bylaws: PDSCL and Pentictonia Holdings.
Pentictonia Holdings’ sole director, Nia, lives in West Vancouver and couldn’t be reached for comment Monday, while none of PDSCL’s eight directors responded to an indirect interview request.
In contrast to most other non-profits, PDSCL doesn’t post the names of its board members on its website.
And a call placed Monday to the PDSCL office for a list of board members was transferred to Laing, who simply refused to provide the names, referring a Herald reporter instead to charity registries operated by the provincial and federal governments.
Laing further refused to provide direct contact information for the board to which he answers, asking instead that an interview request be sent to him for dissemination to the group.
Other local non-profits like ASK Wellness and OneSky Community, which do work similar to PDSCL, make it easy to find board members’ names on their respective websites and even include personal profiles of those people.
The most recent list of PDSCL board members available from the Canada Revenue Agency’s charity registry is for the 2019-20 fiscal year – although Laing assures the rosters is still current – and features: president Lucie Kirner, vice-president Wilma Perry, secretary-treasurer Ron Smith, and directors Carol Bull, Doug Maxwell, Gale Heslegrave, Margot Newton and Steve Lydiatt.