Rural trustee Karen Botsford, who represents West Bench, Naramata, Kaleden and the Penticton Indian Band, is sworn in by Judge Greg Koturbash at the Okanagan Skaha School District’s inaugural meeting. Botsford is the only new trustee as six others were re-elected. In the background is chair James Palanio.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Short-lived winter shelter already closed
- BC Corrections responds to Penticton motion
- Tony Van’t Geloof developed more than 1,000 units
- 6-pet limit established in Penticton
- Heartless thieves break into the Summerland Legion
- PIB tackling waste piles itself
- Vees goalies make biggest save yet
- Letters to the Editor: Saturday, November 12, 2022
- Police trying to ID Walmart assault suspect
- Major road project stalled for winter
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Blue Jays decline to tender Tapia, Zimmer, Capra heading into 2023 off-season
- New B.C. Premier David Eby announces $100 electricity credit, highlights initiatives
- Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years for Theranos scam
- New kid on the block
- Drought state of emergency lifted for B.C.'s Sunshine Coast, water restrictions stay
- Frosty reception to overly optimistic glacier report