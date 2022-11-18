Swearing-in ceremony

This photo appeared in the print edition of The Herald Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

 Herald staff

Rural trustee Karen Botsford, who represents West Bench, Naramata, Kaleden and the Penticton Indian Band, is sworn in by Judge Greg Koturbash at the Okanagan Skaha School District’s inaugural meeting. Botsford is the only new trustee as six others were re-elected. In the background is chair James Palanio.