Members of the Okanagan Falls Fire Department are mourning the death of Capt. Robert Somerville.
The volunteer department announced Thursday on social media that Somerville died as a result of a “work-related illness.” The post also described it a “line of duty death.”
Okanagan Falls fire chief Fred Dobransky said Somerville died of cancer which could be related to his work as a firefighter.
Somerville served the department for more than 26 years and left behind a wife, three children and grandchildren.
He recently received his 25-year recognition but was unable to attend the ceremony in person.
The flag outside the fire hall will be lowered to half-mast and will remain there for five days to honour Somerville.
“When I think of Rob Somerville, two words come to mind — integrity and dedication,” Dobransky said in an interview.
“He was kind, thoughtful, respected other people and admitted when he made a mistake,” the chief said. “His dedication to being a firefighter was amazing, you would see him at the station at two, three, four o’clock in the morning. He was always willing to give anybody the benefit of the doubt. He will be greatly missed by everyone in Okanagan Falls.”
In addition to being captain for the past five years, he served as secretary-treasurer for the department since 2000.