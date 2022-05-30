Proactive patrol targets auto crime
Twenty-two motorists who parked their cars in downtown Penticton over the May long weekend received timely reminders about locking out auto crime.
Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. Dayne Lyons used the occasion to carry out proactive patrols and leave notices for drivers who left valuables in plain view for would-be thieves.
“The biggest thing I saw was bags, money or phones left in view,” said Lyons in a press release.
“While you may know your bag is empty and has nothing of value in it, a criminal doesn’t know that and you are the one left with a smashed window.”
Across the province, 46,600 vehicles were broken into and 7,500 were stolen in 2020, resulting in approximately $70 million in claims, according to the most recent data available from the Insurance Corporation of B.C.
