Soaring lumber prices haven’t led to a spike in thefts of building materials from Okanagan construction sites – yet.
Vancouver police earlier this week urged construction companies to take additional measures to secure their job sites after a "significant increase" in break-ins by people looking to steal building materials.
Kelowna RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said Friday there has been just one confirmed report of stolen building materials in the Central Okanagan over the past three months.
“This trend hasn’t surfaced in our area yet. That being said, our advice would be the same as what we say for tools or anything valuable at a construction site: If you are able to take it with you it’s best to do so,” Noseworthy said in an email.
“Things that are left behind should be secured to the best of your ability. Lighting and security lights/cameras are always a good investment. If you are living near a construction site and see something suspicious report it immediately to your local police.”
Representatives from the South Okanagan branch of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association and the Southern Interior Construction Association both confirmed Friday they haven’t seen the same uptick as their colleagues in the Lower Mainland.
Vancouver police spokesman Sgt. Steve Addison said in a press release earlier this week that thefts of building materials have been rising alongside the cost of those items.
“In many cases, the thieves have made off with thousands of dollars in plywood and other building materials,” said Addison.
“The most recent theft occurred May 10 at a construction site in Kerrisdale, when three pallets of roofing shingles and 60 sheets of plywood were stolen after being left insecure for several days.”
As of May 14, the composite price per thousand board feet of lumber was $1,495, nearly double the 52-week average of $817, according to Madison’s Lumber Reporter.
The composite price for panels like OSB and plywood was $1,570, well above the 52-week average of $821.