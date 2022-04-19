The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Monday

9:42 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:40 a.m. Princeton-Summerland Road, Princeton. Wildfire.

1:55 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

2 p.m. Chambers Place, Penticton. Medical first response.

2:47 p.m. Basham Court, Penticton. Medical first response.

3:35 p.m. Highway 5A, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.

4:01 p.m. Highway 3, Anarchist Mountain. Motor-vehicle incident.

6:24 p.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Medical first response.