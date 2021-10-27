It will be a while yet before local trustees decide on a vaccination mandate for staff in Penticton-area schools.
The B.C. government has left such decisions in the hands of the province’s 60 school districts, which were only this week provided with guidelines to consider.
In the meantime, the chair of the Okanagan Skaha School District board is asking for patience.
“Our board supports the message from the (provincial health officer) and our Interior Health medical health officers stating that everyone eligible is encouraged to have two doses of COVID-19 vaccines as the most effective protective measure,” said James Palanio in a press release.
“The board continues to approach this in a thoughtful manner, including reviewing available research, consulting with our partners, and reviewing our local vaccinations rates with the support of Interior Health. Through this process, we will continue to consider whether a vaccine mandate would be beneficial to our district before making a decision on the matter.”
While the release didn’t mention a timeline for such a decision, Palanio said in an interview Wednesday that he hopes to have some of the thornier issues – such as labour relations and human rights – sorted out in time to discuss a vaccine mandate publicly at the Dec. 13 board meeting.
Rob Zandee, chair of the Okanagan Similkameen School District based in Oliver, said in an email Wednesday his board was due to discuss the matter in camera at its meeting Wednesday night but there is no timeline yet for its decision.
The guidelines supplied to school districts by the B.C. government suggest trustees first try to determine how many teachers are not vaccinated, through "voluntary self-disclosure" or reference to region-specific health data.
Beyond that step, considerations should include ensuring the district's technology is capable of protecting teachers' privacy, getting legal advice that any vaccine mandate complies with relevant laws, and giving teachers time off work to get vaccinated.
The document includes this warning, written in bold letters, to school districts: "If boards and authorities choose not to follow the steps as outlined in this document, they should be aware there may be legal or financial implications."
Educators seem to be generally in favour of COVID-19 shots, with the B.C. Teachers’ Federation reporting Tuesday that 94% of its members have declared they’re already double vaccinated.
“The rate of vaccination for teachers is higher than the general population in every region of the province, including the North and Interior, where teachers are significantly more likely to be vaccinated than the general population,” the BCTF said in a letter to its members.
And 82% of teachers support a province-wide vaccine mandate for all adults working in schools, the survey showed.
The BCTF supports a provincewide mandate rather than a “district by district patchwork approach,” the release added.
Other survey results:
— 79% of teachers say their mental health has worsened over the course of the pandemic.
— 46% of teachers feel safe at work
— 71% don’t feel they’re getting enough information about COVID-19 cases and exposures in their schools.
— 62% don’t feel they’ve received adequate information about ventilation in their schools.
— 27% of teachers report their pandemic experience has made it more likely they’ll leave teaching in the next two years.
The random sample survey was conducted online Sept. 22-Oct. 11 with 5,996 active BCTF members included in the sample. The overall margin of error for the sample is 1.1%, 19 times out of 20.
With files from Ron Seymour/Kelowna Daily Courier