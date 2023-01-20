Penticton’s new outdoor rink will be the centre of attention this weekend for the B.C. Hockey League’s 60th anniversary celebration and a host of free related activities.
Most of the fun is slated for Saturday, when the outdoor rink will be busy for more than 12 hours, beginning at 9 a.m.
Events include a BCHL skills competition at 1 p.m., alumni game at 2:30 p.m., 3-on-3 all-star tournament at 4 p.m., plus a community skate from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Minor hockey jamborees are planned for the morning.
The evening skate is being sponsored by Save-On-Foods, which will have volunteers on hand to give out hot chocolate and prizes.
All of the events at the outdoor rink are free to attend, and bleachers and food trucks are being brought in to keep spectators seated and full.
The festivities will require the partial closure of Martin Street between Estabrook Avenue and Lakeshore Drive on Saturday from 1-7 p.m. and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
The party kicks off tonight with the BCHL Top Prospects Game at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Tickets cost $5 and the puck drops at 6 p.m.
The anniversary celebration was originally set for January 2022, but had to be postponed because of the pandemic.
Top Prospects Game: Friday, 6 p.m., SOEC
Penticton Vees’ bench boss Fred Harbinson and retired NHLer Duncan Keith will serve as coaches for Team East in the Top Prospects Game, while Nanaimo Clippers coach Colin Birkas and retired NHLer Kyle Turris will lead Team West.
The Vees will be represented in the game by Aydar Suniev, who leads all BCHL rookies in scoring.
Tickets are just $5 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.
Skills competition: Saturday, 1 p.m., outdoor rink
Two players from each conference will take part in four different skill drills, with all players participating in the breakaway relay to finish the event.
The drills will determine the fastest skater, most agile passer, hardest shooter and most accurate shooter.
Josh Nadeau of the host Vees will compete in the shooting accuracy portion, while his brother, Bradly Nadeau, will vie for hardest shot.
Alumni and Friends Game: Saturday, 2:30 p.m., outdoor rink
Headlining the star-studded rosters are retired NHLers like Scott Niedermayer, Brendan Morrison, Geoff Courtnall and Garry Valk.
The goalies will be BCHL all-stars Carter Richardson of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and Justin Katz of the West Kelowna Warriors.
3-on-3 all-star tournament: Saturday, 4 p.m., outdoor rink
Players will be divided into four teams, two from each conference, skating with three per side.
All-stars were selected by BCHL coaches and a fan vote.
The Vees will be represented by the Nadeau brothers, who will skate together on one of the four squads.