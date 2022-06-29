A draft copy of the first-ever Official Community Plan for Area G of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is now available for public comment.
Area G, which has a population of about 2,300, covers approximately 2,100 square kilometres in the Similkameen, including the communities of Keremeos, Cawston, Olalla, Hedley and the Lower Similkameen Indian Band.
Creation of the 84-page draft OCP began in 2020. The document is intended to provide guidance and policies on a broad range of topics, including land use, transportation, housing, parks and infrastructure. OCPs also designate land for specific purposes like commercial office, retail, residential, park and industrial uses.
The plan is available online now at www.rdosregionalconnections.ca, where the public can also provide feedback. The RDOS is also planning two open house events.
The first is set for Wednesday, July 6, 4-7 p.m., at the Similkameen Recreation Centre in Keremeos. The second is planned for Thursday, July 7, 4-7 p.m. at the Hedley Hall.
Feedback can also be submitted by email to nkheterpal@urbansystems.ca, in person at the RDOS office at 101 Main St. in Penticton, or via regular mail to the RDOS.