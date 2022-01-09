Police believe there are more witnesses to a fatal accident on Saturday who haven’t spoken to them yet.
About 4:20 p.m. a pickup struck and killed a 74-year-old pedestrian in the 3000 block of 30th Avenue in Vernon.
“Over the course of the investigation, police have interviewed several witnesses from the scene, but it has come to our attention there may be an additional witness who has not yet spoken to police,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer
for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
“Shortly after the incident, a person posted very specific information to social media about the activities of the driver in the moments immediately preceding the collision. We are asking the person who made the post to please contact police so we can speak to you directly.”
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, and has not yet spoken with police, is asked to contact
Const. Sebastian Lipsett at 250-545-7171.