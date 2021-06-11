A well-liked hairstylist has been identified as victim of a homicide earlier this week in Naramata, but it’s still unclear how her death is connected to two other recent slayings in the community.
Mounties confirmed Friday the victim is 57-year-old Kathleen Richardson, who operated a hair salon in her home at 3940 3rd St., where her lifeless body was discovered by police Wednesday.
“We are releasing Kathleen’s name in order to help further the ongoing investigation,” said B.C. RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts in a press release.
“Investigators want to speak to anyone who had dealings with Kathleen in the days before her death. Understanding her movements or activities will help continue to move this investigation forward.”
Police are also appealing for dash cam video from anyone who was driving in the Naramata area between Monday, June 6, and Wednesday, June 9.
“Investigators continue to believe Kathleen’s death is related to the double homicide which occurred last month. All are likely connected to local drug and gang activities and the additional police resources supporting the investigations will remain in the area,” said Roberts.
A small memorial to Richardson, who also served as a volunteer member of the Naramata Fire Rescue Service, has taken shape outside her home, which was still behind police tape Friday afternoon as investigators searched for forensic evidence.
Neighbours, who spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear for their safety, said Richardson, who had an adult son, lived alone and was well-known for her kind and generous nature.
The neighbours also said RCMP officers have canvassed the community to ask residents if they saw or heard anything unusual at Richardson’s home on Monday or Tuesday.
Mounties said previously that officers visited Richardson’s home, which lies in the heart of the Naramata village centre just a few hundred meters from Okanagan Lake, around 5 p.m. on Wednesday as part of their ongoing investigation into the May 10 murders of brothers Erick and Carlos Fryer.
The bodies of the Fryer brothers, who resided in Kamloops, were discovered by hikers in a wooded area off Naramata Creek Forest Service Road, approximately two kilometres from Richardson’s home.
Anyone with video footage or other information relevant to the investigation is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.