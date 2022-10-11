Members of the Summerland branch of the Royal Canadian Legion are throwing open the doors Friday to welcome in the public for a look around.
The open house, set for 4-8 p.m. at 14205 Rosedale Ave., is an opportunity for the community to visit their local Legion to learn about it’s importance to the community.
“It is a family friendly event with activities and prizes for youngsters. There will be complimentary hot dogs, pop and chips for all. Local musician Matt Duffus will entertain adults and children alike,” said organizers in a press release.
“Information tables explaining the mandate of the Royal Canadian Legion and the donations the branch makes locally will inform attendees. Legion members will explain the benefits of becoming a Legion member.”
The Legion is the largest service club in Canada and membership is open to anyone over the age of majority, regardless of whether they’ve served their country. The organization’s overarching mandate is to ensure the well-being of veterans and their communities.
For more information, contact the branch at 250-494-230 or email rcl22@shaw.ca