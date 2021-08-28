Police in Vernon are warning desperate renters to avoid falling prey to scam being perpetrated by fake landlords.
A Lumby resident e-transferred a $1,000 deposit to a person who said they owned a home they were willing to rent in Armstrong. The fraudster had sent photos of the property, but did not, in fact, own it.
When the would-be renter went to Armstrong, they were met at the door by the home’s legitimate owners.
“With the limited number of properties available, con artists are taking advantage of renters who are feeling pressured to act quickly to secure accommodation,” Vernon RCMP Const. Chris Terleski says.
Tips to renters include inspecting the property in person before agreeing to rent it, asking to see utility bills for the property to confirm who owns it, doing an online search of the property address to see if it’s been associated with scams in the past.
The Daily Courier