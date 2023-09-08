Leading police on a high-speed chase over snow-covered logging roads near Penticton has idled driver in jail for nine months – time he can use to prepare his defence against three other sets of criminal charges.
Clayton Edward Archie Bone, 37, was initially charged with seven offences – ranging from assaulting a police officer with a weapon to dangerous driving and breaching court orders – stemming from the incident Feb. 1, 2022, in the back country between Okanagan Falls and Penticton.
After two days of trial earlier this year, Bone cut a plea deal and admitted to just two of the counts: driving while prohibited and flight from police. He was sentenced Aug. 31 to a total of nine months in jail and a three-year driving ban.
Details of the chase were provided by Penticton RCMP Const. Derek Ballarin, who was the Crown’s first witness at trial in provincial court on March 27.
Ballarin testified he was part of a group of eight peace officers – five RCMP, two conservation officers and one natural resource officer – who set out that morning to visit an illegal encampment off the 201 Forest Service Road near Okanagan Falls to speak to the occupants about stolen property and environmental regulations.
About an hour after arriving on site, an officer who stayed behind on the 201 Forest Service Road tried to pull over a Ford Freestyle cross-over driven by Bone that subsequently fled north towards Penticton onto the 200 Forest Service Road.
During the 15-minute chase that followed, Ballarin said, his police cruiser and the Freestyle had multiple near-misses with oncoming vehicles and were blocked at one point by a logging truck that had spun out across the road.
Ballarin said Bone then turned around his Freestyle and the two men, who’d had “hundreds” of pervious interactions, stared at each other for about 30 seconds through their respective windshields.
“Then the driver decided he wasn’t going to wait any longer, so he drove straight at me,” said Ballarin.
Video footage from Ballarin’s cruiser was played in court and showed Bone’s vehicle squeeze between the logging truck and the passenger side of Ballarin’s cruiser, scraping the police car in the process.
With the help of loggers working in the area, police eventually found the Freestyle stuck in snow on a side road about 200 metres off the 201 Forest Service Road. Bone fled and was arrested about two kilometres away.
Court heard two RCMP dog handlers were injured in the search: one suffered a knee injury while tracking in deep snow while the other was hurt in a head-on collision with a logging truck.
Court records show Bone is still awaiting trial on at least three other matters that all arose after the incident on Feb. 1, 2022.
He was charged most recently with driving while prohibited and breaching a court order in Penticton on June 13, 2023. Prior to that, he was charged with a break and enter in Peachland on May 31, 2023. Those two matters are due back in court Sept. 20.
Bone is also due in court Sept. 7 to answer to a separate charge of breaching his release conditions in July 2022.
Court records show his criminal record dates back to at least 2006 and contains five prior convictions for driving while prohibited and two prior convictions for flight from police.