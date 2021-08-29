The Skaha Creek Wildfire which was sparked Saturday (August 28, 2021) afternoon around 2 p.m. is being held at 17 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service.
The fire, located above the Penticton Regional Airport, could have been human caused, authorities said Saturday.
Cooler weather conditions overnight were helpful to containing the blaze.
Water skimmers were used Saturday. At present, there are between 20 and 25 firefighters battling the blaze on the ground. Helicopters are also being utilized.
No homes are under threat as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Comparatively, the Sparks Lake wildfire that’s burning about 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake in northern B.C. — the largest of 221 active wildfires in the province — is 96,000 hectares in size.