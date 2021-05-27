The awards and accolades keep pouring in for a talented young Summerland singer, actress and musician.
Tiana Ferlizza, 20, has excelled in musical theatre for several years and has now added classical voice and piano to her artistic resume.
After completing her first year in the musical theatre program at Capilano University in North Vancouver, Ferlizza, like so many others, had her studies interrupted due to the pandemic.
She is now planning to attend a similar program at Sheridan College in Toronto in September.
Ferlizza was the female lead in Penticton’s Soundstage Theatre’s production of “Newsies,” and had key roles in “Rock of Ages” and “Legally Blonde” during her final year at Summerland Secondary School.
Despite not being able to perform live for more than a year due to the pandemic, that didn’t slow Ferlizza down as she entered and captured awards in some prominent online competitions.
At the recent Kiwanis Music Festival competition, Ferlizza was nominated to compete in the provincial excellence competition and will find out how she did next week.
And for the first time in her young career, Ferlizza, who one day hopes to perform on Broadway, entered an international music festival sponsored by Kwantlen Polytechnical University.
“It’s a competition featuring musicians from around the world and I ended up getting the most outstanding musical theatre student,” she said. “I received a really nice, big trophy and I was so honoured. I was also named most promising classical voice student in the same competition.
“I was in the age 28 and under category, so I was competing against a lot of people a lot older than myself, so I was super excited and happy about that.”
All entries to that competition were submitted on video.
Ferlizza has been honing her talents since singing up for lessons at the tender age of seven with well-respected voice teacher Lynne Leydier, owner and operator of Soundstage Productions.
Leydier said Ferlizza’s talent is special.
“I love all my students and I’ve had a lot that have gone on to be successful, but she’s right at the top of the list,” said Leydier. “She’s very serious, very dedicated, but a lot of fun with a great attitude and work ethic. She works very hard in both classical and musical theatre.”
Because of her success, many young students look up to Ferlizza and she always has time to mentor and assist them.
“She’s very generous and just a very all around, well-balanced person. She’s had a lot of success, but she works hard and loves it,” said Leydier.
“This is something she really wants to pursue and she has all the talent you need to make it.”
Ferlizza will spend the summer working as a waitress at the Barking Parrot at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and at her parents’ Zia’s Restaurant in Summerland to save money to resume her studies in Toronto.