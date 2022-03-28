The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
8:01 a.m. Warren Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:57 a.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Spill.
12:19 p.m. Warren Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.
1:54 p.m. Marron Valley Road, PIB. Wildfire.
2:26 p.m. Main Street, Penticton, Medical first response.
3:46 p.m. Churchill Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:39 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
4:51 p.m. Gahan Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
6:39 p.m. Kinney Avenue, Penticton, Minor fire.
7:23 p.m. McKinney Road, Osoyoos. Burning complaint.
7:47 p.m. 9th Street, Keremeos. Assist other agency.