It might be possible for holiday travellers to drive between Kelowna and Vancouver after all.
The Coquihalla Highway could re-open to traffic during the Christmas season, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Monday.
“We don’t know what part of the holiday season we’ll be able to do that, but that’s the plan,” Fleming said during a government press conference. “There are some variables like the weather, especially when it comes to paving.”
The freeway between Hope and Merritt has been closed since it was damaged in 20 places by flooding and mudslides in early November. Hundreds of people are working around the clock to make repairs and get the highway opened, Fleming said.
Initially, the government said the Coquihalla would not likely re-open until late January. The timetable was advanced last week to early January before Monday’s announcement that the re-opening could come even sooner than that.
Once the Coquihalla re-opens with temporary repairs, it would be used only by commercial traffic. That would shift trucks off Highway 3, leaving that highway open for people wanting to drive from the Okanagan to the Lower Mainland.
Currently, only commercial and essential traffic is allowed on Highway 3. About 3,000 trucks use the highway every day. There have been ongoing concerns with speeding and dangerous driving on the highway, with 116 speeding tickets issued in December, Fleming said.
A full update on re-opening plans for the Coquihalla Highway will be provided on Wednesday.