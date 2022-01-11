Presented with what appeared to be an easy way to save Summerland taxpayers thousands of dollars on the ongoing costs of servicing in-home water meters, elected officials decided Monday the alternative would be even more expensive.
Staff presented council with a bylaw amendment that would have mandated all new dwellings and new water services to be equipped with pit meters rather than in-house meters.
Pit meters are installed underground where the municipal water service enters private property, while in-house meters are installed inside homes near where the municipal water service enters the building.
Approximately 4,700 residences in Summerland received in-home meters more than a decade ago. As of December 2021, district staff estimated 285 of them required service, but getting access to the devices has proven difficult.
It takes staff an average of 1.5 hours just to arrange access to a home to carry out the repair work. Based on a staff cost of about $40 per hour, that works out to a liability of nearly $17,000, according to engineering technologist Bobby Williamson.
The district has tentatively budgeted another $125,500 this year for the actual meter repair and maintenance work.
Switching to pit meters would eliminate the expense of arranging access since the new devices would be installed outdoors on a property line, explained Williamson, plus eliminate the liability the district faces if a meter leaks inside a home.
While that sounded good on paper, councillors seemed more concerned about an aspect of the proposed change that would have applied to upgraded water services, such as in the case of renovations.
Coun. Doug Patan warned that people applying to build an addition or operate their home as a vacation rental could find themselves being mandated to upsize their water service, requiring a new pit meter and adding untold costs to their plans.
“There’s no cost benefit here to the owner; the benefit is to the district and what we should be looking at is what’s easier for our citizens and not what’s easier for the district,” said Patan.
“It seems to me like the onus, we’re always putting it onto the homeowner to make it easier for whatever we want to do. We work for our citizens and we should be looking at ways that make it simpler for our citizens, not to increase costs for our citizens.”
Staff suggested a new pit meter would cost $700 – assuming a $700 rebate from the district – in a best-case scenario where excavation is already required for a new water line, although Coun. Marty Van Alphen said a constituent recently told him the actual installation cost at his property was close to $4,500.
Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, emphasized to council that the proposal is mainly aimed at new construction, such as the Hunter’s Hill development, where the first phase of residences have in-home meters and future phases are in limbo.
“A bylaw with clarity for staff and builders and developers that says pit meters are the desired standard on a new build…. allows us to ensure the future state of the community avoids the situation we’ve inherited today, which is largely indoor water meters and all the challenges that entails,” said Statt.
“So, it’s a long-term program, it’s something through attrition over time we’ll gain benefit.”
Council eventually voted to receive the staff report for information only, meaning nothing changes.
Neptune Technology Group was awarded the $1.9 million contract to install meters in Summerland homes beginning in August 2009. A grant from senior governments covered two-thirds of the program while the remaining funds came from Summerland capital reserves. Council was told their predecessors opted for in-home meters, as opposed to pit meters, to save money.
Coun. Doug Holmes suggested it’s time to see if the meters have actually met their intended goal of conserving water.
“I’m almost of the mind right now to let those (in-home) meters fail,” said Holmes.
“I’ve never been convinced that they’re serving their purpose – their original purpose – and I think we need to take a really hard look at residential meters, review the whole program and know where were going with them, because right now I don’t think we know where we’re going.”