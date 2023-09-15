Road closures and detours are in effect now through early October in the area of Haven Hill as crews dig deeper into a Penticton infrastructure project.
Haven Hill Road will remain open through the weekend to all traffic turning eastbound from the Government Street/Eckhardt Avenue intersection in order to minimize traffic congestion. However, westbound traffic on Johnson Road toward Haven Hill Road will be detoured to Vancouver Avenue.
Then, beginning on Monday, Haven Hill Road will be closed in both directions from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 7, except on Sundays. The detour will be via Vancouver Avenue.
The larger project, which began in May, involves upgrades to water and sewer services in the Redlands/Uplands area.
“Improvements are being made to prevent further watermain failures and ensure continued access to clean drinking water and efficient sewer services,” explained the city in a press release.
“The existing water and sewer mains are either aging, resulting in more frequent breaks and disruption to service, or not adequately sized to convey future demands in the area.”