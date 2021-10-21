Three new COVID-19 cases have been recorded during the ongoing outbreak at Village by the Station senior’s care facility in Penticton.
There were 37 cases at the facility as of late Wednesday, according to Interior Health, up from 34 on Tuesday.
The virus has now infected 20 residents and14 staff, plus killed three people.
There was no change to the case counts at Haven Hill Care Centre, another Penticton seniors’ facility with a current outbreak.
Haven Hill has seen 12 cases – 10 residents and two staff – and one death.
The two sites are among 14 long-term care facilities across the province with an active outbreak of COVID-19.