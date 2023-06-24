Summerland’s Rotary Sunday Market will be open again for the 2023 season from June 25 through Sept. 24 on Main Street and operating between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The Main Street of Summerland provides a quaint backdrop for the market. Farmers, artists, crafters and food vendors fill more than 50 stalls with the bounty of Summerland and the Okanagan Valley. There is live music and several places to sit down.
Throughout the year, more than 200 different vendors come and go, selling their wares at the market. During the height of the season, up to 2,000 visitors and locals alike shop in Summerland every Sunday.
The live market entertainment paired with a lineup of great food vendors and wineries make this bustling market a special destination.
Rotarian Linda Van Alphen coordinates the market.