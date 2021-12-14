Christmas arrived early for a would-be counterfeiter whose operation inside a Penticton motel room was busted earlier this year.
Rylan Cody Mogge, 34, pleaded guilty to nine separate offences on four different criminal files and was sentenced Monday in provincial court to a total of 18 months’ house arrest. He was also granted enhanced credit for the 45 days’ he spent in jail awaiting sentencing.
While now a free man in time for the holiday season, Mogge will be subject to 24-hour house arrest for the first nine months of his conditional sentence, then a nightly curfew for the remaining nine months.
Court heard Mogge came to the attention of the Penticton RCMP on Feb. 4, after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop on an electric motorcycle.
Officers later found the bike at the Pass Motor Inn and set up surveillance. Mogge was arrested soon after for dangerous driving in connection with the earlier incident.
Upon his arrest, officers found in Mogge’s wallet four counterfeit bills – two $50 and two $100 – a fake Manitoba driver’s licence in someone else’s name and a small amount of fentanyl.
Police subsequently obtained a search warrant for Mogge’s motel room, where more counterfeit cash, fake identification documents and fraudulent cheques were discovered, along with a computer and printer believed to have been used to create the phoney material.
Mogge pleaded guilty to four charges – two counts of forgery, plus single counts of possession and production of counterfeit money – on that file. He was co-accused alongside Penticton woman Samantha Chappell, who is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 23.
Mogge also pleaded guilty to three counts – possession of stolen property under $5,000, theft under $5,000 and dealing with an identity document without lawful excuse – in connection with an incident April 2, 2020.
Court heard police received a report of a stolen truck that day and soon discovered the owner’s bank card, which was left in the vehicle, had been used for purchases totalling approximately $140 at two Penticton stores. Mogge was identified through surveillance video.
Finally, Mogge pleaded guilty to a single count of theft under $5,000, in connection with an attempt to steal approximately $1,000 worth of tools from Home Hardware in May 2020, and one count of fraud under $5,000 for trying to pass two phoney cheques at Speedy Cash in April 2021.
Defence counsel Nelson Selemaj told the court Mogge maintained steady employment for most of his adult life, but quickly spiralled out of control when his marriage broke up a few years ago.
“Drugs came into the picture and gradually took over his life,” said Selamaj.
Mogge, who said his drug of choice was heroin, started on a methadone program while behind bars in an effort to curb his addiction.
“My fingers are crossed that the methadone program will work for you – it has worked for lots of people,” Judge Greg Koturbash told Mogge after passing sentence.
“And if you do end up slipping, don’t give up, keep going back and trying to kick this thing you have on your back.”