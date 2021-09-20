A legal advocate who specializes in the murky territory surrounding RV park tenancies has helped broker a deal in a high-profile Penticton redevelopment dispute.
Paul Lagace, who serves as co-ordinator and poverty law advocate for the Prince Rupert Unemployed Action Centre, announced over the weekend he negotiated settlements for eight long-term tenants of the ill-fated Riverside RV Park on Wylie Street.
Surrey-based Azura Management purchased the 28-stall campground and attached 17-unit Ogopogo Motel earlier this year. On June 22, the company served notice to tenants stating they had to be out by July 31.
Azura was of the view it was operating under the B.C. Hotel Keepers Act, which is silent on evictions except to authorize immediate expulsion of guests causing disturbances.
However, the B.C. government’s Residential Tenancy Branch caught wind of the situation and determined Ogopogo Motel guests are covered by the Residential Tenancy Act, which requires four months’ notice for renovictions, while the campground is covered by the Manufactured Home Park Tenancy Action, which requires 12 months’ notice and $20,000 compensation for each unit.
Azura president Ewen Stewart was able to cut a deal with the motel residents – the last of whom are due out by the end of September – and then worked with Lagace to negotiate settlements for the last tenants of the RV park, thereby eliminating the need for scheduled hearings in front of the Residential Tenancy Branch.
Terms of the settlements were not released, but the RV park tenants have agreed to leave by Nov. 30.
“Tensions were building but Mr. Stewart and myself, on behalf of the tenants, were able to resolve the matter through dialogue, by listening to each other. All of my clients agreed to the terms,” said Lagace in a press release.
“Honestly, it was refreshing to be able to work this situation out with Mr. Stewart, directly, without having to go before an arbitrator to decide the matter.”
Stewart said in an interview he appreciated Lagace’s “common-sense approach” to the negotiations and the “sensible” outcome it produced.
Crews are now expected to start removing hazardous materials from the Ogopogo Motel in early October, followed by demolition.
Plans for the redevelopment remain a work in progress, although nothing can happen until the cleared site is pre-loaded with piles of sand to help force out water and stabilize the soil – a process that could take 12 to 18 months
Azura is the same company behind the high-end Riverside townhouse development next door to the motel and campground.